Spanish giants Real Madrid close in on Jude Bellingham deal - Reports

Real Madrid are closing in on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with Spanish reports Wednesday saying a deal will soon be reached.

The England international, 19, is one of the brightest prospects in world football and is poised to move for over 100 million Euros ($110 million), with Dortmund said to want considerably more.

Bellingham excelled at the World Cup with England in 2022 and has also drawn interest from Madrid's Champions League semi-final opponents Manchester City.

The midfielder signed for Dortmund at 17 from Championship team Birmingham City for 29 million Euros ($32 million) and has become a key player for the German side.

Spanish newspaper Marca say any deal between Madrid and Dortmund will not be announced until the end of the Bundesliga season, with Bellingham's side a point behind leaders Bayern Munich in the title race.

Madrid are looking to find long-term replacements for their veteran players, including midfielders Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33.

Los Blancos brought in young French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni over the past two summer transfer windows and sold holding midfielder Casemiro to Manchester United.

Bellingham has scored 21 goals for Dortmund in 130 appearances across all competitions since arriving in 2020.

Real will look to close the season on a high as they chase a double of Champions League and Copa del Rey while La Liga remains out of hand. Barcelona will be officially the champions of Spain for the first time since 2019 on the weekend while they will face Manchester City in the semifinal of the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is already in the final of the Copa del Rey where they will face Osasuna later this month. However, their eyes will be on the Champions League as they look to win the competition for the sixth time in less than a decade. They are also the defending champions of Europe, having beaten Liverpool in the 2022 showdown in Paris.

