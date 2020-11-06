Spain announces its squad for upcoming fixtures: Morata earns a call-up

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata and midfielder Koke earned an international call up for their good performances in recent matches for their respective clubs. Spain will play a friendly against the Netherlands and Nations League games with Germany and Switzerland.

Koke's uncapped Atletico team-mate Marcos Llorente was also selected by coach Luis Enrique as was goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga despite losing his place in the Chelsea team.

Morata has been in a great form since returning to Juventus on loan from Atletico. the 28-year-old has scored six times in seven appearances. Last time he donned Spain's red jersey was back in November 2019.

"Since he has returned to Juventus, you can see a different player," said Luis Enrique. "His numbers indicate it, with improved displays, so it's a pleasure to have Alvaro again.

"In terms of confidence, in terms of what he does and his performances, (the current Morata) is much better than the previous one."

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham/ENG), Eric Garcia (Manchester City/ENG)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Koke, Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Betis)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Adama Traore (Wolves/ENG), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA)

(Inputs from AFP)