South Africa vs England 1st ODI postponed after SA player tests positive for COVID-19

The first ODI between South Africa and England at the Newlands, Cape Town has been called off after one member from the South African squad tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The coronavirus tests for both England and South African side took place on Thursday ahead of the three-match ODI series.

In the interest of the safety and well-being of both South Africa and England, match officials and all involved in the series, the first ODI has been postponed to Sunday.

Cricket South Africa on the postponement of the first ODI between England and South Africa said:

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first Betway One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020. This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs. In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday."

The first ODI between South Africa and England will now be played on Sunday which will be followed by second ODI on Monday with the series finale on Wednesday.

England defeated South Africa 3-0 in the T20I series as the Eoin Morgan-led side whitewashed the series. They would look to carry on the winning momentum in the ODI format when they take to the field on Sunday for the 50-over affair in Cape Town.