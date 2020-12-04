South Africa vs England 1st ODI postponed after SA player tests positive for COVID-19

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 04, 2020, 03.56 PM(IST)

South Africa vs England 1st ODI postponed after SA player tests positive for COVID-19 Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The first ODI between South Africa and England at the Newlands, Cape Town has been called off after one member from the South African squad tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The coronavirus tests for both England and South African side took place on Thursday ahead of the three-match ODI series. 

The first ODI between South Africa and England at the Newlands, Cape Town has been called off after one member from the South African squad tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The coronavirus tests for both England and South African side took place on Thursday ahead of the three-match ODI series. 

In the interest of the safety and well-being of both South Africa and England, match officials and all involved in the series, the first ODI has been postponed to Sunday.

Cricket South Africa on the postponement of the first ODI between England and South Africa said:

ALSO READ: Not Pakistan but Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup 2021: PCB CEO Wasim Khan

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first Betway One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020. This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs. In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday."

The first ODI between South Africa and England will now be played on Sunday which will be followed by second ODI on Monday with the series finale on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: $2.4 billion! Tokyo Olympics to cost whopping sum over postponed Games

England defeated South Africa 3-0 in the T20I series as the Eoin Morgan-led side whitewashed the series. They would look to carry on the winning momentum in the ODI format when they take to the field on Sunday for the 50-over affair in Cape Town.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 04, 2020 | 1st Test - Day 2 Stumps
West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020
NZ
519/7 dec
(145.0 ov)
 VS
WI
49/0
(26.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 04, 2020 | 1st T20I LIVE
India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020
AUS
116/4
(15.5 ov)
 VS
IND
161/7
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 01, 2020 | 3rd T20I
England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020
SA
(20.0 ov) 191/3
VS
ENG
192/1 (17.4 ov)
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Dec 02, 2020 | 3rd ODI
India in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2020
AUS
(49.3 ov) 289
VS
IND
302/5 (50.0 ov)
India beat Australia by 13 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App