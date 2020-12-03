South Africa to rest ex-skipper Du Plessis against England for ODI series

South Africa has decided to rest one of their in-form players ahead of the One Day International series against England on Friday.

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was left out in the squad after competing in the Twenty20 games against England, which the visitors swept 3-0, and in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings.

The 36-year-old player retired from Test cricket earlier this year. He now will join Kagiso Rabada, who suffered an adductor injury earlier this week and will only return later this month for the test series against Sri Lanka.

Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon were also all released from the squad on Thursday as the numbers were reduced to 18.

Squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon- Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Earlier, England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan on Thursday defended the cryptic signals and information received from video analyst Nathan Leamon during the third T20I against South Africa in Cape Town while adding that he would continue to make use of signals from the team balcony.

Leamon, England’s video analyst, was seen showing images of numbers are letters from England team’s balcony during the third T20I against South Africa – a move that has raised question marks from the cricket fraternity.

"There have been no real signals," said Morgan.

"There has always been constant communication, verbal or physical, from the change room to us the field to help improve my decisions as captain and Jos Buttler’s decisions as vice-captain,” said Morgan.