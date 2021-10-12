‘Some umpires will sleep better’: AB de Villiers pulls Virat Kohli's leg after his last game as RCB captain

Virat Kohli's last game as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended in a defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 on Monday (October 11). RCB failed to defend the total of 138 runs to lose the knockout match by four wickets and bow out of the competition from the playoffs stage once again.

The defeat also marked an end to Kohli's reign as the captain of the side. The RCB skipper had announced earlier this season that he will step down from captaincy after IPL 2021. Kohli captained RCB in a total of nine seasons from 2013 but failed to inspire them to their maiden IPL title and would be disappointed to end his stint trophyless.

Nonetheless, Kohli led by example and set new standards at RCB with his exemplary leadership. He became the most successful RCB captain of all time with 64 wins in 140 matches, including a runners-up finish in the 2016 season. RCB players including AB de Villiers paid tribute to Kohli in the dressing after his final game as captain for the franchise.

In his tribute speech De Villiers, who is also a close friend of Kohli, lauded the run machine for inspiring many with his leadership qualities.

“The word that comes to mind is grateful (on being captained by Virat Kohli). The way you have captained the team has certainly inspired everyone. When it comes to your leadership, you have had a much bigger impact than you will ever understand. There are stories that you don’t ever hear of people’s lives that you have touched, not only on the cricket ground but away from it as well,” De Villiers was heard saying in a video shared by RCB.

The star batsman, who shares a great rapport with Kohli, went on to pull his legs in his speech and said umpires in IPL will now sleep a bit better. Kohli has had several confrontations with umpires in the IPL over the years as a captain and was also involved in a heated argument with match official Virender Sharma in his last game as RCB captain against KKR on Monday.

“That’s much more important than a trophy, which I still believe will come your way. You have done a great job, but that book is not finished yet. Whatever you have done for us, we won’t forget it. Thanks for all the memories, and I think some of the umpires will sleep a bit better, very happy for them,” De Villiers said as he hilariously pulled Kohli's leg.