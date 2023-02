SL-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: How to watch Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live telecast

SL-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: The top two teams of group A, Australia Women and Sri Lanka Women, will lock horns at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The match will begin at 06:30 PM at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. Australia and Sri Lanka have played two games in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Both teams have shown excellent form in their previous matches. So far, Australia and Sri Lanka did not lose any game in the tournament. Australia Women defeated Bangladesh Women by eight wickets in their last game. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women overpowered Bangladesh by seven wickets in their previous game.

Furthermore, Australia also won their opening match against New Zealand by 97 runs. Sri Lanka had to face tough competition in their game against South Africa. However, they won by three runs. Experts have predicted Australia's chances of winning are more than Sri Lanka Women's.

Here are all the Live Streaming details about Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W).

When will Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) be played?

The Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

What time will Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) match begin?

The Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) match will begin at 06:30 PM on February 16.

Where will Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) be played?

The venue of Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) match is St George's Park at Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) match?

You can watch the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) match on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) match on mobile?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W) match.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women (SL-W vs AUS-W): Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya