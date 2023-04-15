SL vs IRE, 1st Test live streaming: When & where to watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland live on mobile, laptop

SL vs IRE, 1st Test Live: Sri Lanka and Ireland are all set to lock horns with each other in a two-match Test series, starting from April 16. Sri Lanka will host the first match and the second match will start on April 24. Both matches will take place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Sri Lanka will be led by Dimuth Karauaratne and the Irish side will be led by Andrew Balbirnie. The Lankan side has been dominant at home in recent times and will be looking to keep performing in a similar manner in front of their home crowd.

They recently toured New Zealand for a multi-format series and failed to win a single match. They will be hoping to turn the tables around at home. Ireland, on the other hand, is coming off a loss against Bangladesh in a Test in Bangladesh.

They were beaten by the Bangla Tigers and the Irish players will be hopeful of improving their match against spin while taking on Sri Lanka on the Lankan shores.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland match details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Test, Ireland tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date: Sunday, April 16 to Thursday, April 20

Time: 10:00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Predicted playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lasith Embuldeniya

Ireland: Murray Commins, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White

Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Match prediction

Sri Lanka has shown their best at their home ground in the past and the Irish side needs to be at its absolute best to challenge them.

Prediction: Sri Lanka is to win this match.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Live streaming details

SL vs IRE, 1st Test: When is the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland?- Date

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will start on Sunday, April 16 and will end on Thursday, April 20.

SL vs IRE, 1st Test: At what time the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will kick off?- Time

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will kick off at 10:00 am IST.

SL vs IRE, 1st Test: Where to watch the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland on TV?

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

SL vs IRE, 1st Test: How to watch the live-streaming of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland on mobile, or laptop?