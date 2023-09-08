SL vs BAN live stream for free: How to watch Asia Cup Super Four Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live on TV & laptop

SL vs BAN live stream for free: In the second match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will clash on Saturday (Sept 09). The match will be held at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The teams have faced each other 16 times, with Sri Lanka leading the race with 13 wins, while Bangladesh secured 3 victories.

After a seven-wicket defeat by Pakistan in the Super 4 opening match, Bangladesh finds itself in a must-win situation. Another loss could mark an end to their journey in the tournament.

During their group stage match against Afghanistan, Bangladesh managed to score 334 runs for 5 wickets.

However, Sri Lanka will aim for a win. The home country possesses a formidable bowling lineup with bowlers like Maheesh Theekshana who are capable of inflicting significant damage.

SL vs BAN, Super Four Asia Cup 2023: Match Details

Teams: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Date: 09 September 2023

Time: 3:00 pm

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium

SL vs BAN, Super Four Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Here's everything you need to know about SL vs BAN Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 live streaming details.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Super Four match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Where can you watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match live in India?

Star Sports Television will be broadcasting the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live. The match will be available on the following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where can you watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match live in India for Free?

Fans can livestream the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

SL vs BAN, Super Four Asia Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

(With inputs from agencies)

