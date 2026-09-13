/Sikandar Raza named Zimbabwe captain for Australia ODIs; Brendan Taylor included

Zimbabwe T20I captain Sikandar Raza will assume ODI captaincy for the three-match One-Day series against Australia, with regular captain and seamer Richard Ngarava ruled out with injury. The hosts have also recalled Brendan Taylor – amongst the oldest active international cricketers – for the marquee home series. The left-arm quick Ngarava missed the T20I series against Namibia with a lower-back problem, with his return unlikely for the ODI series starting in Harare on Tuesday (Sep 15).

Zimbabwe squad for Australia ODIs -

Sikandar Raza (captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza and Wessly Madhevere

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zimbabwe has a busy schedule, with an ODI tri-series in the UAE in October also involving Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Zimbabwe will then play two Tests against Afghanistan to end the year.

Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani will lead Zimbabwe’s pace attack against Australia, also including Brad Evans and Newman Nyamhuri. Tanaka Chivanga, another pace bowling option would miss the series with an Achilles concern.

Taylor returns for Australia ODIs

Having orchestrated Zimbabwe’s famous T20 World Cup win against the mighty Aussies 19 years ago, Taylor is back facing them in perhaps his final home ODI series against Australia. More than a year later, he returns to play a One-Day match and will share wicketkeeping duties with Tadiwanashe Marumani. Meanwhile, Taylor's inclusion, along with Craig Ervine in the middle-order, will be crucial for Zimbabwe, which has mostly relied on Brian Bennett.

Not only Taylor, but also seasoned leg-spinner Graeme Cremer is back in the ODI squad for the first time in eight years. Cremer made his international return last year, as Zimbabwe sought to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup, and is now available for selection across formats.