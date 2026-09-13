/Bali International Oval set to become Indonesia’s flagship cricket venue

Cricket fever expands to Southeast Asia, with Indonesia becoming the latest to develop a high-performance centre and a cricket venue on its soil. Cricket Indonesia is developing the Bali International Oval (BIO) in North Bali – a two-oval complex – into the country’s cricketing hub and flagship venue. This project, involving two full-sized turf ovals, will be built as a year-round facility rather than a tournament-based one.



The Garuda National Cricket Academy will operate as the high-performance centre within the complex. It will serve as a training base for the country’s senior and age-group teams and host visiting international teams, academies, coaches and curators.

So far, the two oval footprints have been established, and the centre-wicket blocks are taking shape. The next phase of development will include surface refinement, drainage and irrigation work and wicket maturation, alongside installing specialist ground machinery and developing high-performance, team and broadcast facilities.

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Meanwhile, the country’s cricket apex body sees this BIO project as a potential high-performance hub for the Asia-Pacific region, collectively bringing training, sports science, coach education, athlete recovery and tournament operations all under one roof.



Jay Shah, the current ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary, was key in formally introducing Indonesia into the Asian Cricket Council’s family, which eventually inspired this project following the ACC’s general meeting in Bali in January 2024.



“When the ACC came to Bali in 2024, the message I took away was bigger than membership. Inclusive leadership had opened a pathway for Indonesia. I felt our responsibility was to build the infrastructure that would allow our players to use that opportunity for generations,” said Abhiram Singh Yadav, chairman of Cricket Indonesia.



BIO, however, is being developed as Indonesia wishes to be part of cricket’s global expansion, including the sport’s return to the Summer Games in LA28. Cricket Indonesia hopes to build a facility that could create an Olympic pathway for emerging Indonesian cricket players, while also attracting international cricket to their homeland.

