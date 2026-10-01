/Shubman Gill's 223 vs WI: Every record broken in India’s highest-ever ODI chase

Indian captain Shubman Gill was on a rampage on Wednesday (Sep 30) in Guwahati, smashing a sensational unbeaten 223* against the West Indies in the second ODI. Alongside Rohit Sharma, who also completed his 35th ODI hundred, scoring a blistering 101, Gill added 255 for the opening wicket, setting the tone for a historic and memorable run chase. While India completed its highest ODI run chase by chasing 405 with eight wickets remaining and breaking plenty of team records on its way, Gill’s second One-Day double century made headlines.

Here are all records Gill broke with his breathtaking 223* vs WI in Guwahati –

Highest Individual Score by a Captain in ODIs

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Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag held the record for the highest individual score by a captain in One-Dayers (219 vs the West Indies in Indore in 2011) for the longest time, only for his compatriot Gill to break it 15 years later. Gill’s 223* now stands as the highest score by a captain in an ODI game.

First Player to Score Double Hundred in Tests and ODIs as Captain

Gill created a unique piece of history in Guwahati with his 223*, becoming the first player in the game’s history to score a Test and an ODI double hundred while being the captain. In his first series as India’s Test skipper, Gill scored 269 vs England at Edgbaston in 2025 before smashing his first 200-plus score as an ODI captain against the West Indies.

Fastest Double Century in ODIs

Gill surpassed his India teammate Ishan Kishan’s record of scoring the quickest ODI double hundred. While Kishan took 126 balls for his maiden 200 in One-Dayers against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Gill took just 117 balls, 11 fewer, to reach the landmark.

Highest Individual Score in Successful Run Chase

Glenn Maxwell’s 201* against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup was the highest score in a successful run chase until Wednesday night (Sep 30) in Guwahati, where Indian captain Gill whacked 26 fours and eight sixes to register 223* - the highest individual score in a successful chase.

Highest Individual Score in List A Run Chases

Gill’s 223* also eclipsed Soumya Sarkar’s 208* (Dhaka Premier League) to set the all-time highest score in any List A run-chase.

Multiple ODI double hundreds

Second Player to Score more than 1 Double Hundred