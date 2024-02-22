Shreyas Iyer prioritising IPL over Ranji Trophy raises questions within cricket fraternity

India batter Shreyas Iyer did not feature for Mumbai in their crucial Ranji Trophy knockout match against Baroda, citing a purported back injury. His absence raised questions and concerns within the cricket fraternity.

Despite repetitive reminders from the decision-makers, including BCCI secretary Jay Shah and India head coach Rahul Dravid, Shreyas skipped his team's red-ball matches in Ranji.

Per the latest reports, Iyer remained unavailable for selection despite failing to get picked for the final three England Tests, saying he continues to recover from the persistent back injury that kept him away from on-field cricket for an extended duration since last year.

However, questions arose when Nitin Patel, the head of sports science and medicine at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), contradicted the claim in an email to the BCCI, mentioning no fresh injuries were reported.

With that being said, concerns have started to grow within the board over Iyer’s priorities and inclination towards preserving him for the Indian Premier League rather than appearing for his Ranji Trophy team.

Following Jay Shah’s first warning to certain players, including Iyer and Ishan, for skipping Ranji matches despite not being picked for any India side or getting treated at the NCA for respective injuries, the BCCI secretary warned them of repercussions in case of repeated fouls.

Despite those two warnings, none appeared for their state teams in Ranji matches.

Meanwhile, the board members have begun questioning players’ commitment towards the domestic red-ball matches, which, per Shah, remains the yardstick for selection in the Indian Team.

“There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport,” Shah said in the letter to three players – mainly Ishan, Deepak Chahar and Iyer.

“Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications,” the BCCI secretary wrote.

IPL 2024 to start

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 22 in Chennai.