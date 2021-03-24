Shreyas Iyer out of England ODIs, likely to miss entire IPL 2021

India's Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against England after hurting his left shoulder during the first ODI on Tuesday in Pune. WION has learnt that Iyer is also likely to miss the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as scans have revealed that the Indian batsman has suffered a labrum tear on his left shoulder. Iyer's injury would also require surgery, which will keep him out for at least 12 weeks.

The development comes as a huge blow to Delhi Capitals (DC) as Iyer is the captain of the franchise. Iyer's absence would give DC sleepless nights in regards to picking their skipper.

The Delhi outfit has some experienced players in the ranks namely Steve Smith, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan. Even Prithvi Shaw has led his state team in domestic tournaments. An out of the box pick for becoming the DC captain would be swashbuckling southpaw Rishabh Pant and it is highly likely that the youngster could be the next in line to lead the franchise.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Australia's Adam Zampa to miss RCB's first match vs Mumbai Indians

Iyer was taken for scans on Tuesday immediately after he walked off the field in pain during the eighth over of England's innings. “Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," the BCCI had stated on Tuesday.

While the BCCI is yet to provide an official update on Iyer's omission from the ongoing ODI series against England, it has been learnt that the shoulder injury will take several weeks to heal putting the right-handed batsman in doubt for IPL return. He could also miss the entire IPL 2021.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan T20I series a possibility with a six-day window in 2021: Report

Iyer was recently signed up by English County club Lancashire for the Royal London Cup and it remains to be seen if he remains fit and available following the latest injury setback.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 starts on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore locking horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai.