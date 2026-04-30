/Shreyas Iyer named brand ambassador for Formula One official program in India

Indian cricket star and ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been named the brand ambassador of Formula One’s official program in the country. In an announcement made on Thursday (April 30), Shreyas was named as the brand ambassador as the appointment reflects Mumbai Falcons’ approach to building sporting culture and infrastructure that spans across sporting disciplines. Currently, Shreyas is involved with the Punjab Kings side, where he has led them to a superb start as they sit top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table.

Iyer named brand ambassador

“Sport has always been about finding your edge and staying disciplined enough to act on it. When I heard what Mumbai Falcons is building in terms of a real pathway that takes young Indians from where they are today to where they could go, I didn’t need much convincing. This is the kind of initiative I would have wanted access to growing up, and I’m proud to be part of what’s coming,” said Shreyas Iyer, Brand Ambassador for the F1® Program in India led by Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited.

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Speaking about the brand ambassadors’ announcement, Ameet Gadhoke, Managing Director, Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited, said, “We built Mumbai Falcons on the belief that India has world-class sporting talent; the potential, however, has been constrained by structural deficiencies. Partnering with Formula 1 to bring the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 to life is yet another significant initiative in that direction.

“Shreyas represents exactly the kind of athlete we had in mind when shaping this initiative, displaying sporting excellence and discipline paired with authentic resonance with the emerging demographic, the younger aspiring generations. The platform we’re about to launch is something India has not seen before in this space. The full scope of this initiative will be announced shortly,” Gadhoke added.

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Shreyas to take over as India T20I captain?

One of the best batters and captains during IPL 2026, Shreyas has been in great form and could help PBKS win their maiden IPL title. Shreyas has been tipped to take over as the captain of the Indian T20I side, having proved himself over the last few years. He helped Kolkata Knight Riders win IPL 2024 and then led PBKS to the final in the 2025 edition.