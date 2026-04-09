/Formula One: Verstappen on his way out of Red Bull? Lambiase exit rumour fuels speculation

Four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen could be on his way out of Red Bull as the speculation is now gaining massive momentum with the rumoured exit of Gianpiero Lambiase as race engineer. On Thursday (April 9), media reports suggested that Lambiase is all but out of Red Bull with a switch to McLaren imminent. While nothing is concrete on Verstappen, the current season could be his last at Red Bull if all dots are connected.

Verstappen on his way out of Red Bull?

Lambiase will take up a position with Red Bull's rivals McLaren, the BBC, the UK Press Association and Sky Sports all reported. Neither McLaren nor Red Bull have made a public comment, but the BBC said the move had been confirmed by "senior insiders" at both teams, speaking on condition of anonymity. A deal appears to be in place for British-Italian Lambiase to join UK-based McLaren when his Red Bull contract expires at the end of next season -- although he could leave even sooner.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

Lambiase has worked with Verstappen since the Dutchman, who won the last of his quartet of world titles in 2024, joined Red Bull a decade ago. His impending exit raises more questions about Verstappen, who hinted during last month's race in Japan that he is ready to quit Formula One. Verstappen, whose current Red Bull deal runs until 2028, is a lowly ninth in the championship -- with just 12 points from the opening three races.

In Japan, the 28-year-old, a leading critic of this season's new regulations, labelled his car "undriveable". Speaking about his overall feelings, he told reporters, "I don't know the right word in English for it. I don't know what it is in Dutch either. I don't know what to make of it, to be honest.

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

"There are probably no words. I don't get upset about it, and I don't get frustrated by it anymore with what is going on. There is a lot of stuff for me personally to figure out."

In a subsequent BBC interview, Verstappen said, "When you just think about it, is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

Lambiase's exit would mark the departure of yet another senior figure from Red Bull, with Christian Horner sacked as team principal last year. Design guru Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley both left their posts before Horner's exit.