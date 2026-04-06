/Nepal govt announces two-day weekend for schools, offices amid fuel crisis due to Iran war

The Nepal government on Sunday decided to implement a two-day weekend for government offices and educational institutions, granting holidays on Saturdays and Sundays starting from Monday. Under the new arrangement, public holidays will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays for government offices and educational institutions.

Nepal’s minister for education, science and technology, youth, and sports Sasmit Pokharel, who is also the government spokesperson, announced the decision following a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

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Pokharel said the move to close offices and schools on Saturdays and Sundays was taken due to the ongoing disruption in petroleum supplies. He said government offices, excluding educational institutions, will now operate from 9 am to 5 pm on working days. Earlier, offices in the Himalayan nation used to function from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Cabinet also decided to formulate the necessary legal framework to facilitate the conversion of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles into electric ones.

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Nepal has already been witnessing a rapid transition towards electric four-wheelers among new car purchases, but internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles continue to dominate the market due to past purchases.

The ongoing Middle East conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran has disrupted global petroleum supply, contributing to shortages and a sharp rise in fuel prices in Nepal.

The petrol price has reached Rs 202 per litre in the domestic market.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of the world’s fuel supply transits. Most Asian countries are heavily reliant on West Asian oil for energy generation, transportation, and cooking, among other uses.

As Nepal is fully dependent on India for refined fuel and gas, availability in the Nepali market depends on India’s supply capacity.

Along with fuel, prices of several food and non-food items have also risen, affecting households and businesses.