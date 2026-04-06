/‘Trinamool Congress govt ruthless, has turned Bengal into hub of migration’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over the gherao of judicial officers in Malda and said it is opposing SIR so that “infiltrators are not identified”. PM Modi further alleged that a “ruthless government has turned Bengal into a hub of migration.”

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar on Sunday, PM Modi said, “When judges and the constitutional process are not safe, how can there be expectation of the safety of the common people of Bengal.” He said what happened in Malda is an example of TMC’s “maha jungle raj”.

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“This ruthless government does not consider any constitutional institution as anything in front of itself. You have seen it just two or three days ago. The judges and citizens of the country were shocked by how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda. Think what kind of government is this? What kind of system is this? Where even the judges and the constitutional process are not safe,” he asked.

“How can we expect the safety of the common people of Bengal from these people?” PM Modi alleged.

The PM also targeted Trinamool Congress over its comments over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the party wants to “strip citizenship from those Hindu refugees who have been granted it.”

“These Trinamool people are opposing the SIR. So that infiltrators cannot be identified, instead, TMC is threatening to scrap the CAA. That is, they will strip citizenship from those Hindu refugees who have been granted it and give that citizenship to infiltrators. Because TMC considers infiltrators their vote bank,” he said.

Bengal was once one of India’s most developed states, but it is now behind in development parameters, PM Modi said. “Bengal was at the forefront of development, trade, industry, art, and culture. But then Bengal was eclipsed. First, by the Congress, then by the Left, and now by the TMC. As a result, Bengal’s development has faded.”

“Earlier, people in Bengal always earned more than the average person in the country, but now, the average person in Bengal earns far less than the national average. This means that the country is progressing. Other states are developing, but the TMC has pushed Bengal back. Previously, people used to come to Bengal for employment. A ruthless government has turned that same Bengal into a hub of migration,” he added.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.