/Shoaib Akhtar set for 'major PCB role' after talks with chairman Mohsin Naqvi: Report

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is set to take up a ‘major role’ within the PCB after the board chairman Mohsin Naqvi held talks with him recently, per the latest report. Akhtar, who last featured for Pakistan in 2011, has been actively critical of the board’s administration and decision-making in the past, questioning those in charge throughout. However, as things stand, he is likely to be amongst the first major moves Naqvi will make in his revamp of Pakistan's structure following an embarrassing tour of the UK, where England whitewashed Pakistan across three Tests.

While the exact nature of his proposed position in the PCB has not been formally announced, the two are said to have held discussions over Pakistan Cricket. A PTI report claims that Akhtar, who resides in Islamabad, met the PCB chief last week, and the two spoke at length about cricket-related matters.

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“A few weeks back, when Shoaib’s elder brother passed away, Mohsin Naqvi had interacted with him closely and was there for him. This gesture impressed Shoaib a lot, who has been a vocal critic of the PCB and Pakistan cricket in the past in his media appearances,” the source close to the information said.

The relationship between the two has strengthened since, and the latest indications suggest that Naqvi has also shared his plans with him and invited him to visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and training camps.

“Shoaib is in line to get a major posting, but obviously when he met with the Chairman he had his own set of ideas and conditions through which he believes Pakistan cricket can be taken forward,” the source added.

Bigger Plans for PCB

Akhtar’s potential appointment is a small part of the PCB’s larger overhaul of the Pakistan senior men’s team, as the board is said to explore the possibility of roping in foreign coaches and consultants following the departures of fielding coach Shane McDermott and batting coach Ashley Noffke.

“The board is working on some plans for the future, and there will be some changes in the cricket think tank soon because the Chairman has made it clear that he expects better results from the national men’s, women’s, Shaheens and junior teams,” the source stated.