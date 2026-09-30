/Pakistan, Ireland set for bilateral series as ODI tri-series scrapped after Zimbabwe exit

The scheduled triangular ODI series in Pakistan in January 2027, including Zimbabwe and Ireland, has been scrapped after Zimbabwe withdrew for commercial reasons, with all parties believed to be working on an alternate window. Ireland and Zimbabwe were originally slated to travel to Pakistan for what would have been the country's second tri-nation event in three months; however, following Zimbabwe’s withdrawal, Pakistan and Ireland are considering playing a bilateral series instead.

Although a home Test against Ireland was also on the cards, a Cricinfo report states that possibility has receded.

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"The PCB and Cricket Ireland are currently working through a revised schedule for the tour, and details will be made available shortly," a Cricket Ireland spokesperson said in a chat with Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has committed to play more One-Day matches in the coming months with the 50-over World Cup nearly a year away. Pakistan will host England and Sri Lanka in an ODI tri-series starting later next month, with a five-match ODI series in Bangladesh also in the works. The Men in Green will also travel to England for a five-match ODI series next summer.

Ireland will play the ODI World Cup qualifiers in February for a place in the final 14. The 2027 ODI World Cup will take place in Africa, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, in October–November 2027.

PAK, ENG and SL ODI Tri-Series Schedule –