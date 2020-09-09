Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Misbah-ul-Haq for 'complaining'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has slammed chief-selector cum head coach of Pakistan cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq for saying that he has taken over a side that is in decline. Akhtar lashed out at the former Pakistan captain as he said that honest and strong people don’t find excuses but take strong decision while adding Misbah should look into improving the squad rather than complaining.

Misbah has found himself under pressure due to Pakistan’s poor results under his tenure as head coach cum chief selector. Pakistan have won just two Tests while losing three in the last 12 months and have won just two out of three ODIs. In T20Is, they have won three matches out of 12 including three rain-abandoned matches.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly leaves for Dubai to oversee preparations

“Honest and strong people don’t complain but take decisions. If I had been in his place, I would have said that it is my fault, I will set it right. That is the straight point. He should have said that what had happened earlier or not happened is left behind, and now that I am at the job, I will improve things,” Akhtar told Geo TV.

“Playing around here and there is probably Misbah but this is not me. I am not like that. Whatever has happened, now that you are there, you need to say with confidence that you are there now, you will see how to set things right,” he added.

ALSO READ: CPL 2020: Dominant TKR one away from perfection

Notably, Pakistan was the number on T20I side when Misbah took over the charge as head coach and chief selector in 2-19 but now they have slipped to the fourth position. In Test cricket, Pakistan are down and out in the seventh position after losing the Test series against England 1-0.