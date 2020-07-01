Shashank Manohar quits as ICC Chairman, Imran Khawaja named interim head

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down after two, two-year tenures as the head of the cricket body. The ICC Board met on Wednesday and decided that Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja will take the charge until Manohar’s successor is elected.

The process for the Chairperson election is likely to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

Manohar, as per the ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year-term as a maximum of three terms is allowed. However, he decided not to continue ahead of the all-important ICC meeting. As per reports, England’s Colin Graves is the frontrunner to succeed Manohar but recently, former Cricket West Indies chief Dave Cameron has also joined the race recently.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja added: “Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it.”