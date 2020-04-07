Shane Warne picks all-India IPL XI; no Sachin Tendulkar in the team

Former Australian cricketer and one of the best spinners of all-time, Shane Warne on Tuesday picked his all-time XI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) consisting only Indian players. Warne was having a live session on social media platform Instagram where the legendary leg-spinner and former skipper of Rajasthan Royals named his all-India IPL XI.

Warne went with the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag with both the batters having incredible record and consistency in the cash-rich tournament. At number three, Warne named Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Notably, Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. Following Kohli, Warne picked Yuvraj Singh at number four with Yusuf Pathan coming in at number five.

ALSO READ: Australian players too scared to sledge Virat Kohli or Indian players due to IPL deals: Michael Clarke

“Yusuf scored one of the best hundreds against Mumbai Indians and he also played a great knock in the IPL final in 2008,” Warne said in the video.

Yusuf was followed by Chennai Super Kings captain and another legend of the game, MS Dhoni. The former India skipper was followed by his CSK teammates, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh. However, Warne surprisingly named Siddharth Trivedi. The former RR pacer had once picked up the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: IPL is massive, hope there is a way to schedule IPL later in the year: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler

Completing the three-man pace attack, Warne named Munaf Patel and Zaheer Khan as the spearheads of the bowling line-up.

Shane Warne’s all-India IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Trivedi, Munaf Patel, Zaheer Khan

