Shahid Afridi says Pakistan can win T20 World Cup next year, urges fans to back the players

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi is confident that the Pakistan team can win the next T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October and November 2022 in Australia. The former skipper also urged the fans to continue backing the players.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan won all of their matches of Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, finishing at the top in Group 2 but despite the terrific run, they exited the tournament after suffering a five-wicket loss in a high-voltage and thrilling semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday (November 11)

Pakistan posted a total of 176 for a loss of four wickets in 20 overs while put in to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Despite a shaky start, Australia chased down the target with an over to spare, thanks to blistering knocks by Marcus Stoinis (40) and Matthew Wade (41). Both the players remained unbeaten and played in a pressure situation, displaying a feast of sixers in the 19th over.

After the match, Pak skipper Babar reflected on Pakistan's performance in the crucial clash, revealing the "turning point" of the match as he pointed out at the dropped catches and small mistakes that changed the game's scenario.

Now, former player Afridi has congratulated the team for their effort as he tweeted, "Great fight boys you make us proud, wonderful effort throughout the tournament well played Australia. I really feel this team can win the T20 World Cup next year, we all need to continue to back the players."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan will travel to Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series and two Test matches.