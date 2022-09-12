Shahid Afridi makes heads turn, reveals his daughter was 'waving Indian flag' during Indo-Pak Super 4 tie

India and Pakistan played each other twice during the just-concluded Asia Cup 2022 edition, eventually won by Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka. After beating the Babar Azam-led Men in Green by five wickets in the group stage encounter, India lost to their arch-rivals in a rematch when they locked horns in the Super Four round. During the Super Four face-off, Pakistan levelled scores with India by chasing down a competitive 182-run target on the penultimate ball of the contest, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 04.

It was during the second Indo-Pak match at the continental tournament when former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi's daughter was waving an Indian flag, as recently revealed by the ex-cricketer. Speaking on Samaa TV, the Pakistani superstar revealed that since there was a shortage of Pakistan flags at the venue in Dubai, his daughter chose to wave the Indian flag during the high-voltage encounter. "My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I was unsure about whether to share it online or not", he said.

Afridi has been known for his statements on Indo-Pak relations and his cricketing rivalry with the Men in Blue. His recent revelations have made heads turn once again. Coming to Babar-led Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign, the Men in Green played the final versus the Islanders at the same venue, on Sunday evening (September 11), where they got the better of Team India a week back.

In the tournament-finale, Pakistan opted to bowl first and had reduced the Sri Lankans to 58-5 before Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga's quickfire 36 propelled SL to 170-6. In reply, Babar & Co. only managed 147 all-out in 20 overs, losing the title by 23 runs.

After losing the mega title, Babar said at the post-match presentation, "Congratulations to Sri Lanka for playing outstanding cricket. We dominated them for the first eight overs, but the partnership that Rajapaska got was amazing. This was a true wicket and it is always nice playing in Dubai. We didn't bat according to our potential. We started well, but we gave away 15-20 extra runs and couldn't finish well. A lot of positives for us to take. In a final, the margin for mistakes is lesser. Our fielding wasn't up to the mark and the batting couldn't finish it off well. But Rizwan, Naseem and Nawaz were positives. Ups and downs will be there, but it would be nicer if we made lesser mistakes."