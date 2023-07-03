Several big absentees as BCCI announces Indian women's limited-over squads for Bangladesh series

Star seamers Renuka Singh and Shikha Pandey, alongside keeper-batter Richa Ghosh, are among the experienced players who missed out on making the cut in limited-over squads for the away Bangladesh series starting July 9. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and a gun-fielder and bowler Radha Yadav also got overlooked for three T20Is and as many ODIs, to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

The BCCI statement released four days before the Indian team’s travel to Dhaka didn’t mention the reason for their omissions from the squads. Off all the names, Shikha Pandey was the lone player not to fall under BCCI’s central contract for the upcoming season.

In Richa Ghosh’s absence - who made headlines for her stellar performances with the bat during the Women’s T20 World Cup, scoring 136 in five matches at 68.00, Assam’s Uma Chetry got the nod. The 20-year-old youngster is second to Yastika Bhatia in both T20Is and ODIs and was part of the India-A side, which won the ACC Emerging Nations tournament in Hong Kong.

Under the leadership of seasoned campaigner Harmanpreet Kaur, Kerala’s Minnu Mani (for T20Is only) and the left-arm spin bowling duo of Anusha Bareddy (Andhra Pradesh) and Rashi Kanojiya (Uttar Pradesh) were also picked in both squads. Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Monica Patel and batter Priya Punia also got drafted into the main squad; whereas, Sneh Rana, another experienced player, is not just part of the ODI team. BCCI to appoint new head coach for Women’s Team The BCCI is yet to finalise the new head coach of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, with former domestic great Amol Muzumdar, ex-team coach Tushar Arothe and former Durham batter Jon Lewis among the frontrunners.

Following the removal of ex-India cricketer Ramesh Powar as the team’s head coach for the second time late last year, Hrishikesh Kanitkar was appointed the interim coach for the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Earlier at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in May, all the players picked for this tour were part of the fitness-intensive conditioning camp. Interim coach Kanitkar was also present.

It is to note that this is Women's Team first series since the T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia in the semis. It marks the beginning of a busy calendar for them, with New Zealand, England, and Australia set to tour over the next six months. Besides, England and Australia will play Tests in a multi-format tour.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana