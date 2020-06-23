Serie A: Ronaldo, Dybala star as Juventus win easy against Bologna

Juventus bounced back to winning ways in Serie A after Cristiano Ronald and Paulo Dybala found the back of the net in early minutes of the game against Bologna. Turin giants' 2-0 win over Bologna has put them four points clear of Lazio on top of the Serie A table.

Also read: NASCAR community comes together for Bubba Wallace as FBI investigates noose

Ronaldo has been on a poor run after missing a penalty against AC Milan in the Italian Cup and losing 4-2 on penalties against Napoli in the finals. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made no mistake in this match.

He converted a spot-kick earned by Matthijs de Ligt after 23 minutes for his 26th goal for Juventus in all competitions this season.

In the 36th minute of the game, Dybala scored after Federico Bernardeschi's back-heel flick as Juventus, chasing a ninth consecutive Scudetto, opened up a four-point lead on second-placed Lazio.

"We need confidence and this victory will help us," said Dybala.

"It's not easy to be brilliant right now, we hadn't been playing for a long time.

"If we had won the (Italian Cup) final everyone would have complimented us because on a tactical level we have had a great game, even if we were not brilliant, but we conceded little.

"Today we played a great game, even if after 2-0 we gave up a bit."

Second-placed Lazio travels north to fourth-placed Atalanta in Bergamo on Wednesday, looking to keep their bid for a first Serie A title in two decades on track.

Inter Milan, in third, are nine points away from Juventus, and will next play Sassuolo.