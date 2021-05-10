Serena Williams unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation

Serena Williams admitted that she hasn't "really thought much about" whether she will travel to Tokyo for the rescheduled Olympics in July.

The 39-year-old, speaking at a press conference in Rome on Monday, May 10, hinted that if she was unable to travel to Tokyo with 3-year-old daughter Olympia, she would not go, saying: "I haven't spent 24 hours without her", but added:

"I've really been taking it one day at a time to a fault and I definitely need to figure out my next move."

Williams is in Rome to play her first match since her Australian Open semi-final exit in February but the American does not feel unprepared for the WTA 1000 event having had enough practice beforehand.

"I trained for the past two-and-a-half weeks at Patrick's (coach Mouratoglou's) academy, and then training a lot on the clay in the United States with team members," she said.

"So we had intense, several weeks of training, very intense.

"I feel good. I'm in Rome. I'm going to have some good matches here hopefully, and then I will be at another Grand Slam which always makes me excited."

The French Open begins at Roland Garros later this month and has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in 2017 before giving birth to Olympia.

She will probably fancy her chances more on the grass courts of Wimbledon, which will return with a raft of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year after being canceled last year for the first time since World War II.