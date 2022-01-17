Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic arrives in Dubai following deportation from Australia

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai on Monday after his sensational deportation from Australia over his coronavirus vaccination status shattered his dream of scoring a record 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

As the Australian Open got under way, the men's defending champion stepped off an Emirates plane carrying two bags and wearing a mask- his final destination unknown.

The dramatic deportation followed a protracted and high-stakes legal battle between the unvaccinated Djokovic and the Australian authorities that polarised opinion and tarnished reputations on both sides.

Djokovic said he was "extremely disappointed" after a Federal Court