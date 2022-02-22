Senior player wants Ajit Agarkar to replace Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach of Indian team - Report

A senior Indian player reportedly wants former India pacer Ajit Agarkar to replacer Paras Paras Mhambrey as the current bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team defeated West Indies 3-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series to complete a whitewash against Kieron Pollard's men.

It has been a great start to his captaincy tenure for Rohit, who has led the team to back-to-back T20I series wins at home. India also completed a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies in the ODIs which were preceded by the T20Is. The Indian team is currently in a transition phase with Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid at the helm.

While a number of new players are trying to cement their respective spots in the Indian team with their performances, a senior figure in the side has requested a change in the backroom staff as well. As per a report in the Times of India, a senior player of the Indian team is 'keen' on Agarkar taking over as the bowling coach of the national team.

Former India seamer Mhambrey, who was appointed along with head coach Dravid and fielding coach T Dilip last year, is currently the bowling coach of the side.

“The senior player, who plays a vital role in decision-making in Indian cricket now, wants an experienced hand like Agarkar guiding the bowlers till the 2023 ODI World Cup. Mhambrey is a good bowling coach and can look after budding bowlers at India A, India Under-19 and at pacers the National Cricket Academy,” a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Agarkar, who represented India from 1998 to 2007, played a total of 28 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20Is in his international career. The fast-bowling all-rounder picked up a total of 349 wickets across formats. Agarkar is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs with 288 scalps.

He was one of the favourites to become the chairman of India's selection committee last year but was pipped in the race by current chief selector Chetan Sharma.