SCO vs STA preview and prediction: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars fantasy tips, BBL 2022 live streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) locking horns with Melbourne Stars (STA) in the 20th match of the tournament. The match will be held at Perth Stadium. The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have a good chance of unseating the Adelaide Strikers from the top spot in the ongoing edition of the championship. The Scorchers are second in the table with a net run rate of +1.265 after winning three of their four matches. The Stars, led by leg-spinner Adam Zampa, haven't had the most successful season by any stretch of the imagination. They are at the bottom of the table with two points from four games and a net run rate of -0.398.

Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match details

The match 20th of the Big Bash League will see Perth Scorchers facing off Melbourne Stars. The match starts at 3:45 PM IST on December 29, Thursday. The venue of the match is the Perth Stadium.

Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match prediction

The Perth Scorchers are unquestionably the favourites to win their upcoming match. After defeating the table-toppers Adelaide Strikers, their players should be fairly confident. The Stars have had a difficult season so far and may struggle against the in-form Scorchers.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers are expected to win the match.

Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) predicted lineups

Perth Scorchers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, James Seymour, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c).

Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) full squad

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Laurie Evans (contract terminated), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh (injured), Tymal Mills (withdrawn), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt (injured), Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only), Adam Lyth (replacing Phil Salt, first half only), Stephen Eskinazi, Hamish McKenzie, David Payne (replacement for Tymal Mills for the second half of the season)

Melbourne Stars: Trent Boult, Joe Burns (injured), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway, Tom O'Connell, Sam Elliott, Cam McClure, James Seymour (local replacement player)

