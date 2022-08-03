Saurav Ghosal creates history, becomes 1st Indian squash player to win a singles medal in CWG

India's medal rush continued at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday (August 03) as squash player Saurav Ghosal scripted history. Ghosal became the first-ever Indian to win an individual medal in squash in the history of the Commonwealth Games after defeating England's James Willstrop in the men's singles bronze medal match.

Ghosal along with Joshna Chinappa has been among India's top stars in squash and had been gunning for a historic singles medal in this year's edition. He finally managed to bring an end to a long wait on Wednesday after getting the better of Willstrop.

Odds were against Ghosal in the bronze medal match against Willstrop, who was the defending champion at the Commonwealth Games this year having won the gold medal in Gold Coast four years back. However, he came up with a brilliant performance to win 33 points and clinch India's first-ever individual medal in the sport at the Games.

35-year-old Ghosal defeated Willstrop 3-0 in the crucial game. Ghosal was on top of his game right from the start of the bronze medal clash as he won the first game 11-6 before beating Willstrop 11-1, 11-4 in the next two games to secure a convincing 3-0 victory.

This is Ghosal's second medal at the Commonwealth Games. He had won a silver medal in mixed doublws in 2018 Goald Coast Games with Dipika Pallikal. India's mixed doubles pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu earlier defeated Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 3-0 to progress to the pre-quarterfinals of the event.

India have now won a total of 15 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmigham so far. India have won five gold, five silver and five bronze medals each at the showpiece event with 3 of the 5 gold medals coming in weightlifting.