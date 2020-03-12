Saurashtra vs Bengal: Day 5 of Ranji Trophy final to be played in empty stadium amid coronavirus outbreak

The Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final between Saurashtra and Bengal is set to be played behind close doors with only players, match officials, accredited media set to be allowed along with select state officials. With the summit clash of Ranji Trophy headed to the final day with an exciting end to the match ready, fans were expected to head to the stadiums to witness an enthralling end to India's premium domestic tournament.

Even though Ranji Trophy hasn't attracted the largest of crowd, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken this step as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. At least 71 positive cases have been confirmed in India and with the virus spreading like a wildfire, the BCCI has decided to hold the final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 behind closed doors.

"No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match officials and media are allowed," BCCI general manager Saba Karim, who is in charge of domestic cricket, told PTI.

There have been question marks over the future of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but an official confirmation is expected after IPL governing council meeting on March 14 (Saturday). As per latest reports, close doors matches are a real possibility in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, in Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal, the latter ended Day 4 at 354/6, as many as 71 runs behind Saurashtra's 425 runs in the first innings. With the match heading to a draw, the winner of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 is set to be decided on the basis of first-innings lead which makes the encounter even more fascinating. While Bengal need 71 runs to take a first-innings lead, Saurashtra are four wickets away from putting their hands on the coveted trophy.

Bengal are playing a Ranji Trophy final after 13 years whereas this is Saurashtra's consecutive outing in the summit clash.