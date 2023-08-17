Sanju Samson’s future remains in limbo as BCCI set to announce Asia Cup squad on August 20 – Reports

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will pick the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on August 20, Sunday. The six-team tournament, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will see its opener getting played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on August 30 (between Pakistan and Nepal). While the onus would remain on returning Jasprit Bumrah and fit-again KL Rahul, latest reports suggest Sanju Samson could get dropped from the 15-member squad.

The right-handed keeper-batter, who endured a mediocre run in the white-ball series against the West Indies, scoring nine and 51 in two ODIs and 12, 7 and 13 in the three T20I matches, is said to have wasted his golden chance of fighting for a spot in the XI for Asia Cup and World Cup 2023. Besides these numbers, his manner of getting out concerned the selectors more.

Per the latest report in the Times of India (TOI), the selectors are ready to overlook Samson for the two upcoming mega events, as KL Rahul is reported to have regained full fitness and is ready to bag his long-lost number five spot (as a keeper-batter) in the ODI side. Even with Ishan Kishan around, Indian Team and selectors are comfortable with that one spot.

"Right now, the selectors are likely to only pick the Asia Cup team. The World Cup squad will mostly be picked later," a source close to the information told TOI.

When detailed about why there is a delay in the squad announcement, the source said because the status of KL and Shreyas Iyer remains unclear, the selection committee is waiting for them to play a practice match so they can take a call on the final 15.

Though KL will get picked, Iyer is said to be away from attaining full fitness.

"Rahul is by and large fit and is 'keeping wickets too, while Shreyas Iyer (operated for a back injury) is still not 100%. Both have taken part in match simulations at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and will play a practice match soon. The fitness of the players who are back from the West Indies tour will also be assessed by the team and NCA's physios. Hence the delay in naming the team," the source said.

‘Eyes on Prasidh Krishna’

With seamer Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna back in the India squad for the Ireland T20Is after a lengthy injury layoff, the source said selectors are keen on keeping an eye on their performances.

With Mohammed Siraj and Shami set to retain their places in the 15-man squad, the addition of Krishna will add a new dimension to their line-up.

"Prasidh can generate pace and bounce and will give a new dimension to our pace attack. Before they pick the team for the Asia Cup, it will be nice if the selectors get to watch both Bumrah and Prasidh bowl in the opening T20I against Ireland on August 18," the source added.