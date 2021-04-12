Sanju Samson's century in vain as KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda steer Punjab Kings to thrilling win

Punjab Kings on Monday started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign with a thumping four-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda were the stars for PBKS as they smashed 91 off 50 and 62 off 28 respectively to help Punjab Kings reach a mammoth total of 221/6 in 20 overs.

Punjab Kings were invited to bat first and were off to a shaky start as they lost opener Mayank Agarwal early in the innings. While Chris Gayle and KL Rahul brought in the fireworks and stitched a crucial partnership, it was Deepak Hooda who stole the show with his blistering knock of 62 runs in just 28 deliveries laced with four boundaries and six 6s.

Courtesy of some brilliant hitting by Rahul and Hooda, PBKS posted 221/6 in 20 overs.

TRENDING: Watch: Riyan Parag brings out 'right-arm perpendicular' delivery vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

With a pitch assisting batsmen, Rajasthan Royals started the 222-run chase on a torrid note as they lost opener Ben Stokes for a three-ball duck while Manan Vohra was dismissed for 12. Jos Buttler started promisingly as he smashed Riley Meredith for four consecutive boundaries but was soon sent packing by Jhye Richardson.

Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube stitched a mini-partnership but the latter perished after a 15-ball 23.

ALSO READ: Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 350 sixes in IPL history

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag put the pressure back on Punjab Kings bowlers with some expansive shots in the middle overs as the duo took the chase deep. While Parag played a blistering knock, he was sent back to the hut by Mohammed Shami after a 11-ball 25-run knock.

Samson played a blinder of a knock and became the first debutant captain to score a century in IPL. However, his was dismissed in the last ball of the match when RR required six runs to win. Samson ended up with 119 runs off just 63 deliveries but wasn’t enough to take his team over the winning line.