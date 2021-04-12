Watch: Riyan Parag brings out 'right-arm perpendicular' delivery vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag on Monday made waves with his side-arm bowling action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings. IPL, taking to its Twitter handle, labelled it ‘right-arm perpendicular’ as social media users had a blast giving new names to the low side-arm bowling action.

However, Parag isn’t the first player to unleash the side-arm bowling action. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kedar Jadhav and Manoj Tiwary have had tried the ‘slinger’ in a bid to catch batsmen by surprise. While Parag didn’t use it frequently, he did dismiss Chris Gayle in the same over he brought out his new variation.

"That is right-arm perpendicular. What name can you think of for this unique action?" IPL tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Cricket fans came up with new names while describing Parag’s bowling action. Meanwhile, despite taking the big wicket of Gayle, Parag only bowled one over and conceded just seven runs off it.

However, Punjab Kings went on to post a mammoth total of 221/6 in 20 overs courtesy a spell-binding 91 off 50 by skipper KL Rahul and a blistering 64 off 28 by Deepak Hooda.

Both PBKS and RR are playing their first match of IPL 2021 and would be looking to start their new campaign with a win.