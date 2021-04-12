Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 350 sixes in IPL history

Chris Gayle on Monday became the first batsman to hit 350 sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gayle achieved the iconic milestone in the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gayle hammered a Ben Stokes delivery over the deep square for a massive six to complete the historic landmark. The Universe Boss is arguably the most devastating batsmen in the history of T20 cricket and the West Indies veteran continues to be a nightmare for bowlers. He later hit his 351st six in IPL history against Rahul Tewatia.

Such is the dominance of Gayle in the shortest format of the game that the next batsmen to score most sixes in IPL is AB de Villiers and his number stands at 237. To get more insights into the achievement, Gayle has played 133 IPL matches whereas de Villiers has 170 IPL matches under his belt.

MS Dhoni is next on the list with 216 sixes in 205 matches in IPL history.

Ahead of the match, Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran hoped for a ‘Gayle storm’. However, Gayle was dismissed for 40 off 28 by young Riyan Parag.

“First of all, very happy to be back in India. Looking forward to a wonderful season for the Punjab Kings. All the players are ready and up for the challenge, we are excited to get our first game underway. I am looking to be myself and keep entertaining everyone,” Pooran told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of the game against Rajasthan Royals.

“We have to focus on the right things, if every player focuses on the things they need to, we will be okay. Chris Gayle is here, lets hope tonight he can bring on a storm and entertain everyone,” he added.

