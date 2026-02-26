/Samson likely to play despite Rinku’s availability as India seek tactical change for do-or-die ZIM fixture

Team India will have to make several tactical adjustments to ensure they beat Zimbabwe and continue to make inroads in the T20 World Cup semi-finals race. After conceding a 76-run loss against South Africa in their first Super 8 tie, Team India faces an uphill task against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday (Feb 26). Amid reports that management is likely to get the pitch of its liking, the hosts still have to make the best selection calls, including playing Sanju Samson despite Rinku Singh’s return and availability.

Rinku flew home to be with his ailing father and returned in time for the Zimbabwe Super 8 game; however, chances of him finding a place in the XI are unlikely given Team India’s peculiar batting situation. While Abhishek Sharma’s form remains a headache, Rinku’s also hasn’t helped the cause. The two left-handers have failed to click in numerous outings thus far, with the management likely to make a few changes to get things back on track.

Samson in, Rinku and Tilak out?

India would likely bring back Sanju Samson into the playing XI, making him open with under-fire Abhishek Sharma, with Ishan Kishan playing at number three – a position he is familiar with batting at, both for India and in the IPL. With Kishan demoted to three, captain Suryakumar Yadav bats down at four, again a position he tasted most success as a T20 batter.

This one change, however, drags Tilak Varma out of the side, with the two attacking all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, playing at five and six, respectively.



Following a tactical blunder (of continuing to play Washington Sundar ahead of Axar Patel) that cost India against the Proteas, India is most likely to recall Patel to the playing XI, also considering the number of right-handers in Zimbabwe’s side.



Axar at seven serves the purpose, with India having plenty of options to fill the remaining four slots. While three bowlers – Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are all likely to start, there would be a toss-up between Washington, Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana for the remaining one slot.



Also, with India dropping both Rinku and Tilak, playing Washington wouldn't be the worst choice, as he gives batting and bowling options anyway. It, however, remains to be seen if Team India chooses the ultra-attacking option or backs an XI with a batter less.



Here is Team India's Predicted Playing XI for the Zimbabwe fixture -

