/Sanju Samson IPL Trade Deal: Desperate Rajasthan Royals approach other teams after CSK reject first offer

Social media attraction around Sanju Samson’s IPL trade deal is making headlines all over, and there are now the latest developments emerging around it. Days after several publications reported that Sanju had asked his IPL team, Rajasthan Royals, to release him ahead of the next season, RR approached Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a potential swap deal (including either of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube), only for them to face outright rejection. Now that Sanju-CSK chapters seem to be behind us, the franchise has begun approaching other teams over a swap deal before the trade window closes.

Cricbuzz, which first reported the fallout of the Samson-CSK deal, has also reported that RR lead owner Manoj Badale is said to be leading the negotiations with other teams. The latest report suggests that Badale has even singled out the players he wants at the Royals (from each franchise) in exchange for Sanju Samson, with RR may have already reached or be closing in on an agreement with one of the teams.

However, concerning the Super Kings, Rajasthan is speculated to have asked for either Gaikwad or Jadeja for Samson, something CSK wasn’t willing to entertain. Besides, reports of Shivam Dube being part of that conversation also popped up, with the five-time winners showing no interest in trading either of them for Sanju. As much as Sanju joining CSK makes more sense for all parties concerned, they are unwilling to let go of any of their marquee players in this potential trade deal.



As things stand, the Samson-CSK trade deal looks unlikely to go ahead unless RR decides to put Sanju’s name in the auction and CSK releases several players to prepare the budget to chase him.

Tight situation between RR and Samson



The reports have also stated that it all went the wrong direction after RR decided not to retain their marquee opener and top T20 batter Jos Buttler, instead choosing to retain Shimron Hetmyer at last year’s mega auction.



"Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years," Samson had said in a chat with Star Sports before last IPL season.

