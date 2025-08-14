How Virat Kohli ‘quietly’ dismissed retirement rumours with just one Instagram post like

Virat Kohli is going nowhere. In a boost to Indian cricket and its fans, their batting stalwart has quietly dismissed rumours of his international retirement with a like on an Instagram post, suggesting that he will feature in the forthcoming ODI series against Australia Down Under. Speculations were that Kohli and India’s One-Day captain Rohit Sharma would hang up their ODI boots following the conclusion of the Aussie One-Dayers, scheduled in October, with several reports stating that the BCCI have cleared their intentions of not having them in their plans for the next ODI World Cup. All that, however, has gone down the drain.

A Dainik Jagran report sent shockwaves among the fans, with one of its reports suggesting that both batting greats might call time on their ODI careers sometime around the Australia ODIs. With the rumours doing the rounds on social media, Kohli, an internet sensation too, snubbed all that aside by liking a fan page’s post on Instagram, which featured Kohli standing alongside IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Naeem Amin, with its caption reading, ‘Virat Kohli prepping for the Aussie ODIs’.

Taking to his Instagram handle earlier, Kohli posted the same photo with Amin, writing, ‘Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you.’

Team India after Kohli, Rohit's T20I and Tests retirements



Moments after helping India win the T20 World Cup in the Americas last year, Kohli, Rohit and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their respective T20I retirements. However, what followed later not only broke the internet but also a billion hearts as Rohit and Kohli stepped aside from Test cricket.



While Rohit’s Test retirement was always on the cards, given how everything shaped up on the tour Down Under, Kohli’s retirement announcement shocked the cricket world to the core, with countless fans flooding his Instagram post with likes and comments.



As a result, neither was part of the recently-concluded England Test series, which India drew (2-2) following a win in the final Test at the Oval.

