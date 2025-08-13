Ouch! Rizwan's 'Leave of the Year' clean-bowled moment goes viral | WATCH

Jayden Seales led the West Indies to a crushing 202-run win over Pakistan in the third and deciding ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday (August 12)
Pakistan ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan gave a classic brain fade performance in Tuesday's third ODI against West Indies, registering a first-ball duck. Facing an in-form Jayden Seales, Rizwan walked out to bat following the fall of Abdullah Shafique who was also bowled out for a duck by Seales. Meeting an in-swinging delivery from Seales, Rizwan committed a brain-fade error as he got out of the way of the delivery before it reached the top of the stumps. The batter was left shocked at how the ball moved, to give cricket supporters on social media another chance to troll him.
Pakistan hasn't been on their game for some time. Prior to the start of the ODI series, the team somehow managed to defeat West Indies 2-1 in a T20I series. Following a win in the first ODI, Pakistan was humiliated in the subsequent two matches, with the last match on Tuesday actually witnessing the hosts accomplish a humongous comeback. Observing the weird decisions made by Rizwan, fans trolled Pakistan's captain on social media. Leaving Seales' in-swinging ball can easily win the 'worst leave of the year' award.
"We had a team plan from before. We just tried to execute it to the best of our ability. The analyst and the bowling coach just showed me the line that works in ODI cricket. I am working on it. We wanted to keep the stumps in play. The pitch was a little up and down. Especially in ODI cricket, I have learnt the length to bowl. It takes a lot of time and training. We keep our loads high, and it is paying off," Seales was quoted saying after winning the Player of the Match award.
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, however, praised Seales, conceding that the pacer gave his side trouble throughout the entire series. "We understood this was the third game given that a Test across four innings was played on this deck. The momentum in the last 10 overs took it away as we were on top for the first 40 overs. We thought 220 was chaseable here. The credit goes to them. Credit to Hope. The execution was good but the edges went in their favour. Hope batted well and played some good shots. We had Ayub and Salman bowling. We thought Abrar would come and bowl. But Hope batted well and hence he didn't complete his overs. Seales was bowling well. He troubled us through the series. We needed partnerships and needed to spend some time," he said.