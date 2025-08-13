Ouch! Rizwan's 'Leave of the Year' clean-bowled moment goes viral | WATCH

Pakistan ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan gave a classic brain fade performance in Tuesday's third ODI against West Indies, registering a first-ball duck. Facing an in-form Jayden Seales, Rizwan walked out to bat following the fall of Abdullah Shafique who was also bowled out for a duck by Seales. Meeting an in-swinging delivery from Seales, Rizwan committed a brain-fade error as he got out of the way of the delivery before it reached the top of the stumps. The batter was left shocked at how the ball moved, to give cricket supporters on social media another chance to troll him.

Pakistan hasn't been on their game for some time. Prior to the start of the ODI series, the team somehow managed to defeat West Indies 2-1 in a T20I series. Following a win in the first ODI, Pakistan was humiliated in the subsequent two matches, with the last match on Tuesday actually witnessing the hosts accomplish a humongous comeback. Observing the weird decisions made by Rizwan, fans trolled Pakistan's captain on social media. Leaving Seales' in-swinging ball can easily win the 'worst leave of the year' award.

"We had a team plan from before. We just tried to execute it to the best of our ability. The analyst and the bowling coach just showed me the line that works in ODI cricket. I am working on it. We wanted to keep the stumps in play. The pitch was a little up and down. Especially in ODI cricket, I have learnt the length to bowl. It takes a lot of time and training. We keep our loads high, and it is paying off," Seales was quoted saying after winning the Player of the Match award.

