Sanjay Bangar points out 'small challenges' infront of Rohit Sharma ahead of Team India's Asia Cup campaign

Team India will enter the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition as favourites. Given their red-hot form, India will be eyeing the title in the upcoming tournament which will be held in the UAE, where the last year's T20 World Cup was held.

Despite Men in Blue not succeeding in conditions on offer in the UAE during T20 WC, Rohit Sharma-led India have a strong squad this time around -- being better balanced and more aggressive with the bat -- to go the distance in the tournament. Ahead of the Asia Cup, which kicks off on August 27, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar pointed out the 'small challenges' for skipper Rohit.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', former Indian cricketer Bangar revealed, "Rohit Sharma's biggest challenge in this Asia Cup I feel is some of the players who have not played regularly for the Indian team because of different-different reasons - it could be fitness or like Virat Kohli took a break, he is also making a comeback. KL Rahul had gotten injured."

Further, Bangar highlighted that defending champions India will miss Jasprit Bumrah's services in the Asian championship. "Jasprit Bumrah is also not playing this tournament. So how he manages the bowling in Jasprit Bumrah's absence because Jasprit Bumrah is an extremely important element in India's bowling. So I feel these will be the small challenges in front of Rohit Sharma," he added.

Rohit-led India are strong title contenders for the Asia Cup. However, there are some issues as senior pros such as Virat and Rahul are returning at the highest level after some time. Moreover, Bumrah's absence -- due to a back injury -- can dent India's chances. In addition, head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive, hence, Rohit might miss operating with him if the former captain doesn't travel to the UAE.