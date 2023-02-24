Ruled out of India Tests due to injury, David Warner says sad to leave, not the memories I wanted

Australia are tottering in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) versus hosts India. After losing the first two Tests, they will be without regular captain Pat Cummins as the skipper will remain in Australia to look after his ailing mother whereas struggling opener David Warner too has returned home due to a hairline fracture on his elbow during the second Test in New Delhi.

After reaching Australia, Warner reacted to being out of the India Tests -- where he only managed 26 runs in three outings.

"Sad to leave the tour injured and Not the memories that I wanted. Thanks to all the fans that turned up to all our games that we have played so far. Delhi did not go our way but two more games to go for the team and hopefully we can rebound quickly," said Warner on Instagram.

Warner never looked comfortable in the series and returned with scores of 1, 10 and 15. He will be hopeful to make a comeback for the three-match ODI series, which kicks off on March 17. After returning to his country, he opined on his Test career while interacting with the reporters at the Sydney Airport and said, "I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot (in Tests), then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff. I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it'd be great for the team."

"It's easy pickings (for critics) when you're 36 going on 37. I've seen it before with the ex-players as well. So for me if I'm taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one's worrying about the rest of the team, I'm happy to do that," he added.