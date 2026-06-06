/‘Very, very happy for Shreyas’: Sacked T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav sends classy message to new captain Iyer

Hours after being officially sacked as Team India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav had just best wishes for the newly appointed skipper, Shreyas Iyer. The BCCI selectors announced squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England starting June 26 and for the Asian Games in late September, dropping SKY. The Ajit Agarkar-led panel picked Iyer as his replacement, marking a significant shift towards the future with an aim for gold at the LA28 Games and the record fourth T20 World Cup crown Down Under.

Speaking at the toss for Triumphs Knights MNE against SoBo Mumbai Falcons on Saturday (June 6), Suryakumar was full of praise for his fellow Mumbaikar, emphasising a historic milestone for local cricket. He said what makes him happier is that the last three Indian T20I captains have been from Mumbai (Rohit, Suryakumar and now Iyer).

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“Very happy for Shreyas Iyer. We played a lot of cricket for Mumbai and India together. Most importantly, three back-to-back T20I captains for India from Mumbai now, and it is a very proud moment for all of us at Mumbai cricket,” SKY said.



Interestingly, Iyer, representing SoBo Mumbai Falcons, was benched for the fixture.

SKY performs after facing India axe

Out of the T20I setup, SKY, 35, found his form back during the match, hitting 48 off just 24 balls, hitting four sixes and three fours. He was the highest run-getter for his team, with the Triumphs scoring 147 for eight batting first.



Meanwhile, it was his lean patch that forced the selectors to look beyond SKY in the T20Is. On the other hand, with Iyer proving his captaincy credentials (having led KKR to its third IPL title in 2024) and batting form for the Punjab Kings in the past two seasons, he became the selectors’ first choice.

