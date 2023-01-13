Sachin Tendulkar uplifts Indian women's team morale ahead of maiden U-19 T20 World Cup

Ahead of the start of the maiden Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, that begins on January 14th, veteran India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar sends out a heartful message for the Indian eves saying they could emerge as one of the standout sides in the tournament. Among the known faces, senior team members like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are also part of India's 15-member squad who will play their first match against the hosts at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday. Writing in a column for the ICC, Sachin wrote that this Indian team has good balance and have talented prospects in both departments (batting and bowling) of the game.

"I would say that the women's team has the capability to be one of the standout sides this time," Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a column for the ICC. "The team has a good balance of few experienced players as well as young talented prospects both in the batting as well as bowling department."

A tournament that will see 16 teams participating across 41 matches can transform the landscape for women's cricket across the globe, as per Sachin. He also feels this inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will act as a huge learning curve for all the youngsters playing here.

"The Under-19 event is a first-time event and one that holds a lot of promise. I think this can transform the landscape, since a global platform will ensure great learning and experience to young women cricketers," Sachin wrote.

A World Cup winner himself, Sachin further wrote the reach of this event will help unearth many more talents that will have a direct bearing on the quality of the game.

"Though women's cricket has made huge strides, there are areas still to be tapped. What is required right now is a more robust grassroots system across the world. The larger we spread the base, the more talent we will unearth and that will have a direct bearing on the quality of the game," he added.

While concluding he said other than displaying the talent of young girls to the larger audience, this event will ensure investment in junior cricket in various countries as well.

"I feel the inaugural tournament will ensure that happens. Going beyond showcasing the best junior talent of the world, it will ensure more investment in junior cricket in different countries, resulting in a consistent feeder line for future U19 World Cups as well as senior cricket."

