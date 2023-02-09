SA-W vs SL-W LIVE Streaming: Watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match live on mobile & TV

SA-W vs SL-W Live streaming: The South African Women's Cricket Team will lock horns with the Sri Lankan Women's Cricket Team (SA-W vs SL-W) on February 10, 2023, at 10:30 PM IST. The SA-W vs SL-W is the first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023. The venue of the SA-W vs SL-W match is Newsland Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa. Both teams performed optimally during the warm-up matches. South Africa Women's Team (SA-W) won their warm-up game against Pakistan. However, they lost against England by 17 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women's Team ( SL-W) won against Ireland in one match. But they lost to West Indies in the other.

South Africa and Sri Lanka did not face each other during the warm-up matches of Women's World Cup T20. The SA W team led by Suné Luus is confident after their victory in the tri-series with India and West Indies. On the other hand, Chamari Athapathu will head the Sri Lanka team in the SA-W vs SL-W match on Friday, February 10.

SA-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Where to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women's ICC T20 World Cup Live?

You can watch the SA-W vs SL-W match live on Star Sports Network. If you have a mobile or laptop, you can live stream the SA-W vs SL-W on Disney+ Hotstar. The SA-W vs SL-W is Match I out of 23 of Group A in the ICC T20 Women's World Cup.

SA-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Match Details

The South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women (SA-W vs SL-W), Match 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on February 10, 2023. The SA-W vs SL-W Live will start at 10:30 PM at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. Thus, South Africa Women's Cricket is playing their first T20 World Cup match from their home country.

SA-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

The pitch at the Newlands Stadium usually has a decent for batting. Thus, the team who chooses fielding during the SA-W vs SL-W live has an advantage. Sides chasing have won the most number of games.

The weather forecast for SA-W vs SL-W live match day indicates no rain. The temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celcius and humidity will be in the 60s.

SA-W vs SL-W Live: Probable XIs

South Africa Women (SA-W)

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W)

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Sathya Sandeepani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, and Achini Kulasuriya.

SA-W vs SL-W Live: Match Prediction

South Africa Women's Team defeated India's Women's Team by five wickets in the final of the latest tri-series involving West Indies. However, for the SA-W vs SL-W live match, Dane van Niekerk, South Africa's all-rounder, won't participate. Marizanne Kapp, absent in the tri-series, will play a key role in South Africa in the SA-W vs SL-W match.

Hasini Perera, Sri Lanka Women's first-choice opener, is out of the squad due to an injury. Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, and Kavisha Dilhari are crucial members of the Sri Lankan Women's Team. U-19 star Vishmi Gunaratne is also a part of the playing 15.

Prediction: South Africa Women (SA-W) will win the match.

