SA vs WI T20 live streaming: When and where to watch South Africa vs West Indies series live on mobile & TV?

SA vs WI T20 live streaming: Fans are anticipating action-packed and thrilling contests between South Africa and West Indies as the two teams gear up for the upcoming three-match T20 series. The shortest-format series comes after the two teams played 3 Test matches and as many ODIs. The Proteas thrashed the guests 2-0 in the Test series while the ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw after the first match was abandoned due to heavy rains.

The South African side is expected to make some changes to its squad ahead of the T20 series. Temba Bavuma has not only been removed from the leadership position but also dropped off the squad by South Africa. The new captain will be Aiden Markram. Along with the talented Tristan Stubbs and Sisanda Magala, the group includes top-tier Twenty20 cricketers like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

On the other hand, Powell will be leading the West Indian side, with Kyle Mayers serving as his deputy. Along with senior players Johnston Charles and Sheldon Cottrell, the team also includes previous captains Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran.

SA vs WI T20 live streaming details: Where to watch the matches live?

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to telecast SA vs WI T20 series live in India. So, Star Sports-1 will be broadcasting the SA vs WI T20 series. SA vs WI T20 series will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI (South Africa vs West Indies) T20 series full schedule

Three matches will be played between the Proteas and West Indies in Centurion and Johannesburg. Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, March 25: 1st T20: SuperSport Park, Centurion; 5:30 PM IST.

Sunday, March 26: 2nd T20: SuperSport Park, Centurion; 5:30 PM IST.

Tuesday, March 28: 3rd T20: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg; 9:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs West Indies T20 full squad

South Africa full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala.

West Indies full squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Johnston Charles (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah.

When will South Africa vs West Indies T20 series be played?

South Africa vs West Indies T20 series will start from Saturday, March 25.

What time will South Africa vs West Indies T20 series start?

South Africa vs West Indies T20 matches will be played at 5:30 PM IST (1st and 2nd) and 9:30 PM IST (3rd).

Where will South Africa vs West Indies T20 series match be played?

South Africa vs West Indies T20 series match will be played at Centurion and Johannesburg.