SA vs WI ODI series: South Africa vs West Indies ODI full schedule, squad, venue & live-streaming details 

SA vs WI ODI series: South Africa and West Indies are gearing up for the three-match ODI series after South Africa thrashed the visitors 2-0 in the three-match Test series. The first match of the series will be played from Thursday, March 16. Both teams have already announced their squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series.

The upcoming matches will also be the first for newly appointed captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell, who will lead the ODI and T20I teams, respectively. Shannon Gabriel has been called up to the national team after missing the 2019 World Cup due to injury. The fast bowler was recently named to the Zimbabwe Test squad and had a successful CG United Super50 Cup campaign in November 2022.

South Africa vs West Indies ODI series full schedule

March 16, Thursday: SA vs WI 1st ODI: Buffalo Park, East London, 4:30 PM IST

March 18, Saturday: SA vs WI 2nd ODI: Buffalo Park, East London, 4:30 PM IST

March 21: Tuesday: SA vs WI 3rd ODI: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM IST

South Africa vs West Indies live streaming: Where to watch the SA vs WI ODI series live?

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to telecast SA vs WI ODI series live in India. So, Star Sports-1 will be broadcasting the SA vs WI ODI series. SA vs WI ODI series will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs West Indies ODI series full squad

South Africa full squad:

For 1st and 2nd ODI: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

For 3rd ODI:

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

West Indies full squad:

Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, and Odean Smith

When will SA vs WI ODI series start?- Date

SA vs WI ODI series will start from March 16.

Where will SA vs WI ODI series be played?

SA vs WI ODI series will be played in East London and Potchefstroom.

What time will SA vs WI ODI series matches start?

SA vs WI ODI series matches will start at 4:30 PM IST (1st and 2nd ODI) and 1:30 PM IST (3rd ODI).

