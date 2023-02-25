SA vs WI live streaming: South Africa vs West Indies Test series live streaming and TV broadcasting details

SA vs WI live streaming: South Africa and West Indies cricket teams will be playing a two-match Test series starting on Tuesday, February 28. South Africa has a good track record against the West Indies in the longest format of the game, having only lost three out of the 30 matches they've played against them.

The two teams last played a Test series in 2014-15, where South Africa emerged victorious with a 2-0 win in a three-match series. The upcoming Test series will be the first under the leadership of Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma for South Africa, and they will be aiming to perform well against Kraigg Brathwaite's team.

Although the West Indies team boasts many talented players, they will have to be at their best to challenge South Africa.

SA vs WI test series livestream and broadcasting details

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to telecast SA vs WI series live in India. So, Star Sports channels will be broadcasting the SA vs WI Test series. SA vs WI Test series will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app.

SA vs WI test series 2023 full schedule

South Africa (Proteas) will be hosting the West Indies cricket team for two Test matches and 3 ODI matches starting from February 28. The two teams will first meet in the first Test match on Tuesday. Here is the full schedule of the SA vs WI test series 2023:

1st Test

Date: February 28 - March 4

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test

Date: March 8 - 12

Time: 1:30 PM

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA vs WI test series full squad

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk).

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas.

When will SA vs WI test series start?

SA vs WI test series will start on February 28.

Where will SA vs WI test series be played?

SA vs WI test series will be played in Centurion and Johannesburg.

What time SA vs WI test series will start?

SA vs WI test series will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will SA vs WI test series be live-streamed?