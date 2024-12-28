The Centurion Test match hangs in balance after Pakistan bowlers struck late on Day 3 of the contest. Needing 148 runs to win the game South Africa closed Day 3 at 27/3 with both teams having an equal chance of winning the match. As things stand, hosts South Africa need 121 runs more to win while Pakistan need seven wickets to dent the Proteas’ chances of World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification.

Pakistan bowlers strike late on Day 3

After a resolute performance with bat from South Africa on Day 2 of the Test match, it was the turn of their bowlers to shine. Marco Jansen was the hero of the hour for Proteas as he ended with figures of 52/6 getting important wickets of Babar Azam (50) and Saud Shakeel (84) as he got the better of the entire middle order. It was also Babar’s first Test fifty in more than two years as he ended his drought with the bat.

Starting the day at 88/3, Pakistan were bowled out for 237 in the final session of the day as they set a target of 148 runs to win for South Africa. Kagiso Rabada bagged figures of 68/2 while there were wickets a piece for Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson.

Pakistan bowlers strike late

Defending a low total of 148, Pakistan bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad put on a show with the ball to narrow South Africa to 27/3. Tony de Zorzi (2), Ryan Rickelton (0) and Tristan Stubbs departed quickly before stumps were called on Day 3. The hosts were 19/3, but Aiden Markram (22) and skipper Temba Bavuma avoided further collapse.

With the match hanging in balance, it will be an interesting Day 4 in the Centurion Test as South Africa look to book their place in the WTC final.