/SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

South Africa will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday (Mar 4) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the winner advancing to the final. The Proteas enter the clash high on confidence, having beaten New Zealand earlier in the tournament in Ahmedabad. They remain unbeaten in seven matches so far, making them slight favourites.

New Zealand will look to improve and deliver a stronger performance. They have not been at their best in this tournament. The Black Caps lost a close match to England in the Super 8 stage but qualified ahead of Pakistan on net run rate after securing a bigger victory over Sri Lanka. In comparison, South Africa were dominant in the Super 8s, comfortably defeating India, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

As the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand approaching, here’s all you need to know about both sides, including live streaming, broadcast details, squads and other key information.

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final - Live streaming details

Where to watch SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 - Head-to-head

South Africa and New Zealand have faced each other 19 times in T20 Internationals. South Africa hold a strong advantage with 12 wins, while New Zealand have won seven matches.

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final - Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final - Weather Report

Kolkata is expected to have warm weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 29°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final - Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway and Cole McConchie